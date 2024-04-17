19-year-old man fatally shot in Turlock homicide

(FOX40.COM) — One man was killed and another was injured during a shooting in Turlock, according to the Turlock Police Department.

At around 6:58 p.m. on Tuesday, Turlock PD responded to a homicide in the 700 block of Wayside Drive. As of 10:07 p.m., the area between Wayside Drive, Kenwood, and N. Olive Avenue is blocked off for an investigation. Police advised the public to avoid the area.

Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

