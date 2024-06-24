19-year-old man dies on hike near Colchuck Lake

A 19-year-old man has died near Colchuck Lake in Chelan County, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 3:39 p.m. on June 22, the Sheriff’s Office received a report of an unconscious man who was not breaking.

A search and rescue mission was launched. Rescue workers expected to reach the location near Colchuck Lake in approximately one hour.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the person who called 911 said they tried CPR for 45 minutes, but the man had not breathed or had a heartbeat for about 15 minutes.

As a result, the rescue mission was abandoned, and deputies responded to take the man’s body out of the woods.

The 19-year-old man from Massachusetts was transported by hospital to the Leavenworth Fish Hatchery and then transferred to the Chelan County Coroner.