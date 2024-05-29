19-year-old man charged with murder in Memorial Day drive-by shooting in Sumter

A 19-year-old man has been charged with murder and attempted murder in connection to a drive-by shooting Monday in Sumter.

Curtis Jefferson Jr., of Mayesville, was taken into custody Wednesday and is being held at the Sumter County Detention Center.

Police also are looking for a juvenile, as well as other individuals and the vehicle involved in the shooting, according to a news release.

At 7:30 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a call of shots fired at the intersection of Green Swamp Road and South Guignard Drive intersection and found a crashed vehicle in the area.

The driver, Tavares K. McFadden, 32, of Sumter, was shot and pronounced dead at the scene. A 28-year-old passenger was wounded but is now recovering at home.

McFadden’s car was stopped at the traffic signal on Green Swamp Road. Shots were fired from a white sedan, which drove up and then sped away on South Guignard Drive, police said.

A driver was killed and one passenger injured in a morning shooting at along Green Swamp Road in Sumter, S.C. on Monday, May 27, 2024. A white sedan fled the scene, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Sumter Police Department at (803) 436-2700.

Tips can be given by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or submitted online at P3tips.com.

A reward of up to $5,000 is available for information leading to an arrest, police said.