19-year-old man charged with murder in Memorial Day drive-by shooting in Sumter
A 19-year-old man has been charged with murder and attempted murder in connection to a drive-by shooting Monday in Sumter.
Curtis Jefferson Jr., of Mayesville, was taken into custody Wednesday and is being held at the Sumter County Detention Center.
Police also are looking for a juvenile, as well as other individuals and the vehicle involved in the shooting, according to a news release.
At 7:30 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a call of shots fired at the intersection of Green Swamp Road and South Guignard Drive intersection and found a crashed vehicle in the area.
The driver, Tavares K. McFadden, 32, of Sumter, was shot and pronounced dead at the scene. A 28-year-old passenger was wounded but is now recovering at home.
McFadden’s car was stopped at the traffic signal on Green Swamp Road. Shots were fired from a white sedan, which drove up and then sped away on South Guignard Drive, police said.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Sumter Police Department at (803) 436-2700.
Tips can be given by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or submitted online at P3tips.com.
A reward of up to $5,000 is available for information leading to an arrest, police said.