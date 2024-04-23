19-year-old man charged with attempted homicide after couple's car shot at in Erie

A 19-year-old Erie man has been arrested on charges that he tried to kill an Erie couple by firing gunshots at their car as it was driving in the area of the 1700 block of Glendale Avenue on Sunday night. No one was injured, police said.

The defendant, Jhamonte Carr, was taken into custody around the corner of Glendale Avenue at his residence in the 2400 block of Pear Street at 8:32 p.m. on Sunday, police said.

He is charged with two counts of attempted homicide and other offenses, according to the criminal complaint.

The investigation started when the police received a report via the ShotSpotter gunshot-detection system of shots fired in the area of the 2400 block of Pear Street at 8:13 p.m., Deputy Police Chief Rick Lorah said. He said no one was hurt.

Lorah said police found multiple brass shell casings in the area, and he said officers talked to a married couple who said a man fired gunshots at them as he stood outside a house and they drove their car in the 1700 block of Glendale Avenue.

The couple said the shooter fled into a residence in the 2400 block of Pear Street, Lorah said.

Police searched the house and found Carr and two weapons inside, Lorah said. He said the couple identified Carr as the suspected shooter.

The other charges Carr faces include two counts each of aggravated assault and one count each of carrying a firearm without a license and possession of an instrument of crime.

Erie 5th Ward District Judge Paul Bizzarro arraigned Carr and jailed him on $500,000 bond. Carr remained in the Erie County Prison on Monday.

Carr's arrest comes as Erie police have recorded a significant drop in shots-fired calls in 2024 compared with previous years.

