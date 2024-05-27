19-year-old killed in Sunday morning shooting on Milwaukee's east side

A 19-year-old was killed on Sunday morning on Milwaukee's east side, police said.

The shooting happened around 2:25 a.m. on the 2100 block of North Prospect Avenue, the Milwaukee Police Department said in a news release. The 19-year-old was taken to a hospital, where the victim was pronounced dead.

The shooting preceded another shooting that police said occurred about a mile away at about 3 a.m. on Sunday. That nonfatal shooting was on the 1600 block of North Farwell Avenue and injured a 21-year-old person, police said.

They were taken to a hospital and are expected to survive. Milwaukee police did not connect the two shootings.

Police said they have not identified suspects in either shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, to contact crime stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.

The Sunday morning shooting was Milwaukee's 20th homicide of 2024, according to a Medical College of Wisconsin database that was last updated on March 6. That data also shows that there have been 95 victims of nonfatal shootings in the city in 2024.

