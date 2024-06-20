19-year-old killed during fatal single-vehicle crash in Alleghany County

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR)– Virginia State Police report a 19-year-old passenger was killed in a fatal vehicle crash in Alleghany County on Tuesday, June 18.

According to VSP, a 2014 Toyota Camry was traveling south on Rt. 687 at around 8:15 p.m. when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway. The vehicle then struck the jersey wall of a bridge, continued down an embankment, and overturned, sparking the Camry on fire.

VSP says the passenger of the vehicle, identified as 19-year-old Aleigha Lashay Angle of Covington died at the scene. She was reportedly not wearing her seatbelt.

The driver of the Toyota was injured and taken to the hospital.

VSP says charges are pending.

This crash remains under investigation. WFXR News will update this story as further information is released.

