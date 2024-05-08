19-year-old killed, 1 other injured in Southbridge shooting Wednesday afternoon

A 19-year-old man was fatally shot in Wilmington's Southbridge neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon, according to police. A second man, also 19, was injured in the shooting.

Police said the shooting took place on the 400 block of S. Heald St. in Wilmington at 2:10 p.m. One of the 19-year-olds shot was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the Wilmington Police Department. The other was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The name of the teen who died has not yet been released.

Police are still investigating the shooting, and no arrests have been made so far. Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Justin Kane at 302-576-3961 or contact Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.

