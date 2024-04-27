19-year-old jailed after confessing to Friday night killing in Nashville, police say

A 19-year-old confessed to killing a 30-year-old man in Nashville Friday night, Metro Nashville police said Saturday morning.

Police said in a news release that Jahir Hernandez surrendered to law enforcement at 11:30 p.m. and said he was responsible for the death of Javier Palafox-Garcia, 30, who at 9 p.m. was found dead in the middle of Patricia Drive, a residential street about a mile from the airport. Hernandez is in jail on $350,000 bond.

Hernandez and Palafox-Garcia arranged to meet at an apartment complex on Thompson Place near Murfreesboro Pike that night, and Hernandez planned to kill him, police said.

Once Palafox-Garcia sat in the passenger seat, Hernandez shot him several times, police said. Hernandez then drove to Patricia Drive, about a mile away, where he dumped Palafox-Garcia's body, police said, and drove over the body "at a high rate of speed."

Hernandez arrived at the Davidson County Sheriff's Office and told them he had killed someone, police said. He was then taken to MNPD headquarters and interviewed by detectives.

Hernandez was charged Saturday morning with one count of criminal homicide. His first court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday morning before Judge Melissa Blackburn.

Evan Mealins is the justice reporter for The Tennessean. Contact him at emealins@gannett.com or follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @EvanMealins.

