19-year-old in jail for East Palo Alto murder case

(KRON) — The East Palo Alto Police Department arrested a suspect in connection to the murder of Frank Finney, an East Palo Alto resident who was murdered in February. Ernesto Alexis Mora Samayoa, 19, was booked for Finney’s murder on Friday, police said.

SFPD seizes 13 pounds of narcotics, makes 13 arrests in one-day operation

The event originally occurred on February 8, when police said they were dispatched at approximately 8:30 p.m. to investigate a reported stabbing in the area of University Avenue at Bell Street in East Palo Alto, police said.

Upon arriving, police discovered Finney and another male victim suffering from stab wounds, police said. One victim suffered minor injuries, whereas Finney was transported to the hospital to receive emergency treatment.

On March 4, Finney succumbed to his stab wounds in the hospital. Officials still had not identified Samayoa in connection to the murder, police said.

Upon hearing about Finney’s death, Mothers Against Murder– a nonprofit advocating for victims of violence — offered a $10,000 reward for information, police said.

On Friday, EPAPD booked Samayoa for committing Finney’s murder. Samayoa was already in custody at the San Mateo County Jail for an unrelated crime, police said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.