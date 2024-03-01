19-year-old found dead after fiery car crash, shooting in Phoenix

Phoenix police said one man died and another injured after a reported shooting at a West Valley home led to a fiery car crash.

On Thursday at about 12:50 p.m., police responded to a multi-vehicle crash and fire near 61st Avenue and Filmore Street where they found a vehicle engulfed in flames, Phoenix police said in a news release.

After Phoenix fire department extinguished the blaze, police found 19-year-old David Juarez dead at the scene, police said.

An unidentified adult passenger was taken to a hospital and was in stable condition, according to a news release.

Phoenix police claimed calls reporting a shooting were received at the same time and in the same area as the car crash. Police said officers found evidence of a shooting at a nearby home. No suspects or victims were found at the house.

Police were investigating the incident as a homicide and no suspects had been identified, according to the news release.

Police told The Arizona Republic the Department was unable to confirm if Jaurez died as a result of the shooting or the car crash.

"Specifics of the cause of death will be determined by the office of the medical examiner in the coming weeks," said Phoenix police Sgt. Mayra Reeson.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip to Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO. Tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: David Juarez dies in car crash following shooting in Phoenix