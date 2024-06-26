19-year-old Florida man wins $1 million with Florida Lottery scratch-off game

A 19-year-old Pompano Beach man got lucky with a scratch-off ticket to the tune of $1 million, according to the Florida Lottery.

Hyury Oliveira claimed a top prize from the $1,000,000 A Year For Life Spectacular scratch-off game he bought at A & J Seabra Supermarket at 839 West Sample Road in Deerfield Beach. He opted to take the lump-sum payment of $640,000.00.

The retailer received a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket, the Lottery said in a release.

Oliveira won back in November 2023, but the Lottery announced it this week.

Scratch-off games don't get the big news that Mega Millions and Powerball payouts do, but they made up 72% of lottery ticket sales in the fiscal year 2022-2023, according to the Florida Lottery.

Hyury Oliveira of Pompano Beach won $1 million in the $1,000,000 A Year For Life Spectacular scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced Tuesday, June 26, 2024.

"Additionally, since inception, Scratch-Off games have awarded more than $61.9 billion in prizes, created 2,103 millionaires, and generated more than $18.95 billion for the state’s Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF)," the agency said.

The $1,000,000 A Year For Life Spectacular scratch-off game has two top prizes of $1 million for life and 234 prizes of $1 million. Overall odds of winning in the game are 1 in 4.5, but the odds of winning $1 million are 1 in 185,709. The odds of winning a million for life are 1 in 21,727,995

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Florida Lottery: Pompano Beach man wins $1 million with scratch-off