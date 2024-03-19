19-year-old fatally shot in front of his home in Brooklyn
Police say a black four-door sedan was seen driving off from the scene.
Police say a black four-door sedan was seen driving off from the scene.
Now that the Dodge Charger will be offered in coupe and sedan, it leaves the Challenger nameplate in the lurch, and Dodge isn't providing details on it.
A slew of new electric cars are coming in 2024 and 2025. Here are 20 that have us looking forward to their imminent release.
The all-new Ranger midsize truck provides strong performance, a high-quality and tech-filled interior, and good driving manners. Here's our review.
The compact computer from a little-known brand holds its own against the big names, shoppers say.
Millions of people supplement their incomes by making adult content, but some have lost their day jobs after their explicit side hustle was discovered.
No more losing precious penne or slippery spaghetti with this genius gizmo.
The Tesla Cybertruck roller-coaster pricing ride continues this week, with its inaugural appearance on the “Cars & Bids” auction site: a loaded 2024 AWD Foundation Series, with a stainless steel exterior and a black interior.
The Audi Q6 E-Tron is a solid electric SUV that doesn't break much new ground but increases efficiencies throughout the drivetrain and adds tech improvements.
The 2024 Range Rover Sport Park City Edition is the latest Range Rover limited edition. Production's capped at seven examples, each costing $170,475.
The Lakers have been dealing with a number of injuries.
Last week, Midjourney, the AI startup building image (and soon video) generators, made a small, blink-and-you'll-miss-it change to its terms of service related to the company's policy around IP disputes. Generative AI models like Midjourney's are trained on an enormous number of examples -- such as images and text -- usually sourced from public websites and repositories around the web.
We take a look back at the internal-combustion superstars that made Cadillac's V brand what it is, plus a few that we'd just as soon forget.
It's finally here — Scott Pianowski offers a complete blueprint to crushing your fantasy baseball drafts and building successful teams for the 2024 MLB season.
The Boeing Company has been the subject of growing controversy and scrutiny in recent years after two planes crashed in 2018 and 2019. Has anything changed at the airline manufacturer?
Black Mirror, the series that eerily foreshadowed our current tech dystopia, is set to return in 2025 for a seventh season.
Ryan Gainer, a Black autistic teen, was shot and killed by California deputies after a mental health episode at his family home. While police say they followed protocol, his family said they should have deescalated the situation.
The best way to improve the air quality in your house is by letting in fresh air; when you can't open a window, these air purifiers we tested are the next best thing.
I shop for a living and some of my favorite finds this month include picks from Madewell, Hoka, Barefoot Dreams and Charlotte Tilbury.
'No unexpected coin avalanche': The slim, secure bifold easily keeps all your essentials organized, fans say.
The Titans will have a brand new look at running back this season.