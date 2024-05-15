19-year-old who escaped from MacLaren in custody; one still at large

MacLaren Youth Correctional Facility is in Woodburn and can house up to 271 male youths.

A 19-year-old who escaped with two others in February from MacLaren Youth Correctional Facility in Woodburn is in custody in Marion County.

Julian Diaz-Navarro, of Salem, was arrested on an escape warrant and booked Tuesday into Marion County Jail. He was serving a sentence at MacLaren for attempted assault 1 and carry/use of a dangerous weapon.

The Oregon Youth Authority posted the update on its "Inside OYA " blog with no other details.

One other youth from the Feb. 18 escape — Angel Diaz-Barrera, 19, of Salem — remains at large and has a warrant out for his arrest. He and Diaz-Navarro are half brothers. Diaz-Barrera was incarcerated at MacLaren for robbery 1 and carry-use of a dangerous weapon.

Xavier Swimm was arrested on the warrant May 8 and is currently being held at the Southwest Idaho Juvenile Detention Center in Caldwell, Idaho. An OYA spokesperson told the Statesman Journal that Swimm will be returned to Oregon, within the timeline dictated by the rules of the Interstate Compact for Juveniles.

The spokesperson said Swimm faces new adult escape charges. At what correctional facility he will be lodged in while awaiting the outcome of those charges is not known at this time.

No details of the escape have been released by OYA, the state's juvenile justice agency. McLaren went on lockdown immediately after the escape while Oregon State Police investigated, and the arrest warrants were issued.

