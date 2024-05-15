19-year-old driver killed in crash with parked vehicle on I-20 in Arlington, police say

Arlington police are investigating a fatal crash that killed a 19-year-old driver on Interstate 20 early Wednesday, officials said.

Officers responded to the westbound lanes of 2600 E. I-20 around 2:40 a.m. after receiving a crash alert from an iPhone. They found a Nissan Altima that had crashed into an unoccupied vehicle parked on the right shoulder of the interstate, police said.

The 19-year-old driver, identified as Elijah Jamel Campbell of Mansfield on the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s website, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said Campbell wasn’t wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

Two lanes of I-20 were closed until around 5 a.m., and the nearby exit ramp leading to Texas Highway 360 northbound was closed from around 5 a.m. to 6:30 a.m., police said.

Arlington police remind the public to always wear a seat belt while driving.

“Accidents can happen at any time, often when you least expect it,” police said. “Wearing your seat belt can reduce the risk of death and minimize the severity of injury after a collision.”

