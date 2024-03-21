19-year-old dies when she’s shot at crowded party, NC cops say. 2 others injured

A crowded party turned deadly when a woman was shot and killed, and two others were injured, North Carolina deputies said.

After Harnett County responders received several 911 calls at about 1:47 a.m. Sunday, March 17, regarding shots fired in Angier, deputies arrived to the scene of a party, according to a March 20 Harnett County Sheriff’s Office news release. Then, they found 19-year-old Ashanti Monk “lying on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound,” deputies said.

Despite attempts to save her, Monk was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

Two other people were sent to Central Harnett Hospital with gunshot wounds — a 21-year-old and a 19-year-old, deputies said. They were later released March 19, per the sheriff’s office.

The party had about 100 people in attendance, deputies said.

Monk was a “beautiful young lady” who “had big dreams,” her mother Marie Monk wrote in a March 18 Facebook post. Among the things she’d miss about her daughter was her smile and her laugh, she said.

“My baby is really really gone,” her mother said.

A purple-and-white balloon release will be held in her memory March 21 at 6 p.m., according to Marie Monk’s March 20 Facebook post.

Ashanti Monk’s funeral service will be held March 23, according to a GoFundMe created by Sharmaine Monk.

There were no known suspects as of March 20, but deputies were following leads, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information on the shooting can contact the Harnett County Criminal Division at 910-893-0140. For those who want to submit anonymous information, they can contact 910-893-0300.

Angier is about a 20-mile drive southwest from Raleigh.

