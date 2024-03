A 19-year-old man was killed early Sunday when he crashed on Orange Blossom Trail in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The man was driving a 2009 Honda Civic northbound on OBT approaching Boy Scout Boulevard around 3:19 a.m. when he ran off the roadway and onto the right shoulder and collided with a concrete pole, FHP said.

The man died at the scene, FHP said.

The crash remains under investigation.