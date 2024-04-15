19-year-old dead after being hit by 2 vehicles on I-75 in Montgomery County

A 19-year-old is dead after being hit by a vehicle on I-75 in Butler Township Sunday night.

The crash happened at 8:50 p.m. on Interstate 75, according to a spokesperson for the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2010 Chevrolet Malibu, driven by Kathleen Thompson, 73, of Dayton, and a 2014 Cadillac Escalade, driven by Morgan Felger, 31, of Waynesville, were heading south on I-75.

A pedestrian, identified as David Satkowski, 19, of Lapeer, Michigan was crossing I-75 and was crossing from the east to travel west. Satkowski was hit by the Chevrolet and the Cadillac in the middle lanes of southbound I-75, the spokesperson said.

Satkowski died from his injuries at the scene of the crash.

Thompson and Felger were not injured as a result of the crash.

