19-year-old dead after being ejected from truck near Drummond

DRUMMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – A 19-year-old was found dead after the truck he was driving crashed and he was ejected from it Sunday morning near Drummond.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that Kyeler Joe Frank of Roosevelt, Oklahoma was driving a 2014 Ford F150 north on OK-132 when he departed the roadway to the left and hit a culvert.

Officials said the vehicle rolled and because Frank wasn’t wearing a seatbelt he was ejected from the truck mid-roll. The truck eventually struck a fence before coming to rest 50 feet west of the roadway.

Frank was found dead 100 feet away from where the truck ended up.

The exact location according to OHP was about two-tenths of a mile north of West Fox Drive, three and three-tenths of a mile north of Drummond.

