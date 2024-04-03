19-year-old charged with murder after deadly shooting, robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 19-year-old is now charged with first-degree murder after police say he shot and killed a male teen at an apartment complex in South Memphis in February.

Keveous Bracy is charged with first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery, and aggravated assault. Memphis Police say he was one of the four men involved in the fatal robbery.

On February 13 around 7:15 p.m., officers say they responded to a shooting call at the Long View Heights Apartments in the 2000 block of Philsar Street.

According to reports, a 19-year-old victim identified as Marqulo Mason was found shot and robbed by four unknown male suspects.

He was taken to Regional One Hospital where he later died due to his injuries.

The surviving victim told police that four males walked up to him and Mason, demanding Mason give them the gun he had.

When Mason refused, the males pulled guns out and pointed them at the two victims, police say. One of the suspects then shot Mason in the chest before taking the gun from the ground and running away.

Investigators say they were able to verify the surviving victim’s story after reviewing video surveillance from the apartment complex.

Several CrimeStopper tips came in stating that Bracy was one of the four men involved in the fatal robbery, reports state.

Police say that is when Bracy was entered into the database as a person of interest and a be on the lookout broadcast was put out agency-wide.

On April 4, Memphis Police say they located and detained Bracy in the area of 2007 Philsar Street.

Bracy gave police a statement admitting to shooting Mason. He also picked himself out in photographs from the apartment’s video footage of the incident, indicating who he was.

He says he knows Mason as MJ.

Keveous Bracy is scheduled to appear in court Friday morning.

