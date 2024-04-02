19-year-old arrested after shooting in Lemoore

LEMOORE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 19-year-old man has been arrested following a shooting in Lemoore, the Lemoore Police Department said.

Officers say they were dispatched to the 100 block of East D Street for a report of gunshots heard in the area on Saturday.

Upon arrival, police say they located several shell casings at two different locations. Upon further investigation, it was determined that two groups exchanged gunfire and immediately fled the scene.

Detectives identified one of the suspects as 19-year-old David Donavan Rodarte, and say Rodarte was located and placed under arrest on Sunday at 6:25 a.m.

According to investigators, a search warrant was served at his home following the arrest. A Mini Draco 7.62 caliber rifle, large capacity magazines, illegal narcotics for sale, and ammunition were recovered as a result of the search. The shell casings found at the scene of the shooting matched the caliber of the rifle located in the home.

Police say Rodarte was booked at the Kings County Jail on suspicion of being in possession of narcotics for sale, several firearms violations, and for the shooting.

As of Monday, investigators say they have not located anyone who was injured as a result of this incident.

This case is still under investigation and anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Lemoore Police Department at 559-924-9574.

