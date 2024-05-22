19-year-old arrested nearly 6 months after teen was fatally shot in University Heights

A man was arrested Wednesday in connection to the fatal shooting of a teen on New Year's Day.

Latrelle Rogers, 19, was arrested nearly six months after 17-year-old Edwin Arrington was shot and killed in University Heights on Jan. 1, Cincinnati police said in a news release.

Just after 6 a.m. the day of the shooting, police and fire units responded to the rear of a house in the 600 block of Straight Street after a frantic mother called about her son.

Arrington was found with a gunshot wound outside of the home and was ultimately pronounced died at the scene.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the homicide unit at 513-352-3542.

Enquirer media partner Fox19 contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: 19-year-old arrested in fatal shooting of teen in University Heights