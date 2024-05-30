19-year-old arrested in Hobbs for Saturday shooting

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Hobbs Police Department has arrested 19-year-old Eddie Martinez for a shooting on Saturday. Officers responded around 12:20 a.m. on Saturday where they found 18-year-old James Lara-Salazar who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital in Lubbock, TX, and is in critical condition.

Martinez was arrested on Wednesday and is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and tampering with evidence. Anyone with information is asked to contact Hobbs PD dispatch at 575-397-9265 or Lea County Crime Stoppers at 575-393-8005.

