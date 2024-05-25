19-year-old arrested after high-speed fatal crash Friday night

A 19-year-old was arrested and faces three charges of manslaughter after a high-speed crash killed a pregnant woman and her son Friday night, Amarillo police said.

The Amarillo Police Department (APD) said Amarillo officers were sent to the site of a major crash at the intersection of West Amarillo Boulevard and North Florida Street at about 7:35 p.m. Friday, May 24.

APD said that a 2013 Chevy Camaro, driven by Abdurahman Garang Hussein, 19, had been traveling eastbound at an "extremely high rate of speed" in the inside lane of West Amarillo Boulevard approaching North Florida Street, where a 2004 Honda Accord, driven by Rocio Castejon, 26 had been going north.

Castejon had pulled out from a stop sign but stopped, just in the outside lane of West Amarillo Boulevard, when she apparently saw the oncoming Camaro, APD said. Huissein failed to maintain a single lane and slammed into the Honda.

Castejon, her unborn child, and her 6-year-old son were killed as a result of the collision.

APD said alcohol and speed are contributing factors in the collision, and Hussein was booked into the Potter County Sheriff’s Office Jail.

Justice of the Peace Robert Taylor responded and has ordered autopsies on those killed.

The incident is being investigated by the APD's Traffic Investigation Unit.

APD had issued a traffic advisory while first responders worked to clear the scene.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: 19-year-old faces 3 charges of manslaughter after high-speed crash