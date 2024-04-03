19-year-old arrested, faces murder charge in connection with shooting at Fort Worth park

Fort Worth police have arrested a suspect in connection with the shooting death of a 25-year-old man at a north Fort Worth park on March 15.

Fredrick Harris was booked into the Fort Worth City Jail around midnight Wednesday, according to jail records. The 19-year-old faces a murder charge.

Officers responded to Rosen Park at 2200 McCandless St. around 2:15 a.m. after a woman called 911 to report her son had been killed. Gabriel Cardenas Jr. died from a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office website. His death has been ruled a homicide.

Cardenas’ family established a GoFundMe to help with his funeral expenses.

Gabriel Cardenas Jr., 25, was fatally shot at a north Fort Worth park in the early morning hours of March 15. Fort Worth police have arrested a suspect in connection with Cardenas’ death, according to jail records.

“Gabriel is a son, a brother, an uncle and father who lost his life to young men playing with guns,” the fundraiser’s organizer, Britainy Stevenson wrote. “We just want to send him off with love and blessings and surrounded by family that loved him very much.”

