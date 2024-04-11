19-year-old arrested for deadly hit-and-run crash in Dighton, DA says

Authorities have arrested a young man from Providence for allegedly striking and killing a man with his car last week.

19-year-old Michael Laboy is charged with leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death.

According to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, Laboy was arrested by State Police detectives on Thursday afternoon at his place of employment in Taunton.

On April 4, an off-duty Taunton Police Officer was driving along Route 44 when he saw an injured man in the breakdown lane, police say.

The victim, identified as 57-year-old Paul DeMoura, was rushed to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Laboy will be arraigned in Taunton District Court on Thursday afternoon.

The case is being prosecuted and the investigation has been coordinated by Assistant District Attorney Catherine Sauter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

