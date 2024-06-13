19-year-old arrested in connection to murder of woman while toddler was in car

A second suspect has been arrested in connection to the murder of a woman last month in northwest Atlanta.

Atlanta police said 21-year-old Ne’Jah Cox was shot and killed while driving outside an apartment complex on Center Street in Atlanta around 2 a.m. on May 18.

Channel 2′s Bryan Mims learned Cox was a passenger in the car and her young child, a toddler, was in the back seat during the shooting

On Thursday, officers arrested 19-year-old Cartez Harvey was arrested by Atlanta police in connection to Cox’s death.

Harvey was charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during a felony and cruelty to children in the second degree.

Late last month, officers arrested 23-year-old Jamal Baker in connection to Cox’s death.

Baker was booked into the Fulton County Jail. He’s charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and cruelty to children in the second degree.

