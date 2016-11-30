These 19 Declassified CIA Maps Are Just Fantastic
Earlier this month, the CIA declassified dozens of maps spanning more than 70 years. These are just a few of the highlights. Be sure to check out all of them over at the CIA's Flickr account.
