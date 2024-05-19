19 in custody after latest Portland shoplifting mission

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two stolen cars were recovered along with more than $2000 in merchandise during the latest Portland police shoplifting mission, authorities said.

Friday night officers on the ground and in the air focused on the area in Southeast Portland near Mall 205 and the Gateway area.

A total of 19 people were taken into custody. From those 19 people, six felony charges were filed plus 23 misdemeanors and six criminal citations. Another 12 felony warrants were filed and another 12 misdemeanor warrants.

The ongoing “retail theft missions” seek to disrupt “criminal activity that extends far beyond retail theft, including illegally possessed guns, drug possession and distribution, vehicle theft, and more,” officials said in a release.

No names of those arrested was released.

