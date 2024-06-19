19 arrested in Southern California retail theft bust

Authorities arrested 19 suspects during a major retail theft bust targeting stores across Southern California.

The arrests were the result of a multi-agency investigation that ran from May 31 and June 13, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities became aware of a rise in violent and costly thefts targeting retail stores across San Bernardino County, at times threatening the safety of shop workers and bystanders.

Many of the thefts involved organized theft crews that “conspired to commit robberies, burglaries, shelve sweeps, and vandalisms,” SBSD said.

During the major busts, 19 suspects were arrested — seven were felonies and 12 were misdemeanors.

Around $5,038 worth of stolen merchandise was discovered during the operation, officials said.

A variety of luxury beauty products were discovered during a large retail theft bust operation across San Bernardino County from May to June 2024. (San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department)

Photos of some stolen merchandise included a variety of luxury beauty products from brands including Yves Saint Laurent, Gucci, Dior, Giorgio Armani, Tarte, Olaplex, Sol de Janeiro, Huda Beauty and more.

The beauty products included in the theft ranged anywhere from $20 to $65 each.

“These violent criminals terrorize the citizens of San Bernardino County by utilizing intimidation tactics and a mob mentality that creates an unsafe and uncomfortable shopping environment for our residents,” deputies said.

Investigators involved with “Operation Smash & Grab” generally target popular shopping districts and malls throughout Chino Hills, Rancho Cucamonga, Apple Valley, Hesperia and Victorville to catch retail theft suspects in the act.

“Investigators utilize conventional and non-conventional investigative methods to accomplish this task and lessen the blight created by these bad actors,” deputies explained.

Agencies involved in the operation included SBSD’s Gangs/Narcotics Division, Rancho Cucamonga Station, San Bernardino County Probation Department, Homeland Security Investigations, California Highway Patrol and the San Bernardino Police Department.

The arrested suspects’ identities were not released as the retail thefts remain under investigation. Anyone with information can call SBSD at 909-884-0156.

Anonymous tips can be provided to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.

