18th annual Ride for the Troops draws hundreds of motorcyclists to Bemidji

Jun. 3—BEMIDJI — For the 18th year, hundreds of motorcyclists gathered in Bemidji to show their support for veterans during the annual Ride for the Troops on Sunday.

After a pancake breakfast, a short program was held to present donations, and participants joined in singing "God Bless the USA."

Shortly before noon, the roar of motorcycle engines filled the air as participants took off from the parking lot on the route. Riders made their way toward Bagley before heading to Zerkel for a social hour of food, drinks and live music at the Knutson Zerkel Store. From there, the ride finished off at the Bemidji Eagles Club.

All proceeds from the Ride for the Troops go to North Central Minnesota area service members, veterans and their families.