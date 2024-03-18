$183,794 donated on Donate Day

Mar. 18—For their sixth year, residents of Dickinson County collectively donated $183,794.71 to the Community Foundation of Dickinson County for their Donate Day. The day campaign's purpose is to build up the endowment funds of nonprofits and communities in the county.

"Once again I am overwhelmed by the generosity of the people of Dickinson County and their commitment to the future," said Elizabeth Weese, director of the foundation. "The donations and the amount prove it. Thank you community."

Overall 602 gifts were given to 34 of the 35 funds.

The Eisenhower Foundation garnered the most amount of money with $17,122.62. For the second and third highest donations totals,Great Plains Theatre was given $13,519.76 and the Talmage Library and Event Center received $13,211.44.

The Talmage Historical Society received the most donations with 63. The Talmage Library and Event Center received the second-most donations with 46, and the H.O.P.E. Center received the third-most with 34.

"It's so important for these communities to have buildings and the ability to have money available for quality of life stuff," Weese said.

The foundation is once again matched up to $100,000 of total funds. Weese said the Patterson Family Foundation from the Kansas City area granted $70,000 to the foundation to aid with the match funds. Each nonprofit can receive match funds up to $5,000. Fourteen nonprofits reached the $5,000 limit. Adding up the total donations to each fund, the foundation will use all the $100,000, increasing the total amount donated to $283,794.71

Donors could donate to 35 funds or nonprofit. The Seelye Mansion was the new fund in the group of funds.

"You think about as a nonprofit, you're trying to raise money for programming, people are hungry or whatever you work on. So you're raising money for that, but then you're going, 'how do I pay me? How do I pay my light bill?' That is what the endowment is for. It's truly to grow so eventually your not worried about sustainability," Weese said.

This Donate Day is the last the foundation will host in the Bennington Bank building. Later this year the foundation will move into the Abilene Civic center next to the Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau. The current end date of remodeling is the end of April. The foundation has been in the Bennington Bank building for about four years.

"We are so excited to move into this space to help maintain this historic building that is in downtown Abilene, which is huge for the community to have that big room space."

Weese said the foundation is not sure what Donate Day will look like next year. Some ideas they are entertaining are continuing to hold it at Bennington Bank or go outside the civic center.

To see more Donate Day results, go to donatedickinson.com.

"We all know that endowments are where it's at," Weese said. "To know that the money is going to be retained in Dickinson County forever is huge when families are going coast-to-coast. There goes the money."