18-Wheeler ‘Intentionally’ Crashes Into Texas Public Safety Office

Multiple people were injured on Friday when a big rig truck smashed through the front of the Department of Public Safety office building in Brenham, Texas.

The DPS for the Southeastern Region of Texas posted about the incident on X, saying there had been “multiple serious injuries.”

At least 16 people were injured, three of whom were flown to the hospital in critical condition, according to ABC13. The station is also reporting that the 18-wheeler was stolen.

A suspect has been arrested, according to another post from the DPS, who confirmed that the Texas Rangers would be investigating this incident.

Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough posted a statement to Facebook, in which he said he’d learned that the “incident was intentional and done by the suspect who was denied a CDL yesterday.” A CDL is a commercial drivers license needed to operate large vehicles. “He returned today with intent to harm.”

