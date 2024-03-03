18 people taken to hospitals after van flips on west I-35 in Fort Worth, MedStar says

Eighteen people were taken to hospitals after a van hit a median and flipped upside down Saturday on west Interstate 35 at Garden Acres Drive in Fort Worth, according to a report by Star-Telegram media partner WFAA-TV.

The northbound lanes of I-35 at Garden Acres Drive were closed for about an hour Saturday while MedStar and police responded to the accident, according to the report.

Several passengers were treated at the scene, and some were taken to local hospitals in stable condition, police told WFAA. There were no reported deaths.