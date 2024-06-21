18-year-old woman struck and killed on Coastal Highway in Milton Friday morning

Delaware State Police are investigating after a woman was struck and killed on Coastal Highway in Milton early Friday morning.

Around 12:15 a.m., a Dodge Charger was stopped on the northbound shoulder, north of Oyster Rocks Road. A passenger was "out of the car, looking for her cell phone" and "stepped into the roadway," directly into the path of a Nissa Altima, police said in a news release.

The 18-year-old woman, from Linwood, Pennsylvania, was struck and pronounced dead at the scene. Her name is being withheld until her family is notified.

The driver of the Nissan, a 34-year-old woman from Dover, was not injured.

Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating the incident. Witnesses should contact Sr. Cpl. J. Smith at 302-703-3267. Information may also be provided by sending a Facebook message to Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: 18-year-old Pennsylvania woman struck and killed on Coastal Highway