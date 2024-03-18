18-year-old wildlife photographer found dead in lake after going missing in state park

An 18-year-old high schooler who went missing from an Indiana state park where he often photographed wildlife was found dead in a lake, officials say.

Carson Hughes, of Osgood, Indiana, went missing Friday, March 15, from Versailles State Park, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. His vehicle was found unlocked with the keys still inside, and his kayak was found on the water nearby.

Indiana Thermal Recovery said Hughes’ camera was located on a tripod along a pond.

“Something isn’t right,” the group said at the time.

A search for Hughes concluded Sunday, March 17, when his body was recovered from Versailles Lake, officials said. It was located in six feet of water by divers using sonar.

A cause of death is pending autopsy results, according to the department of natural resources.

Hughes, who amassed a large social media following on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok through his photography, would often share his work with his followers.

The Bright Fire Department described Hughes as “an amazing young man.”

Hughes attended Jac-Cen-Del High School and planned to enroll at Purdue University next year, according to The 812.

Osgood is about 70 miles driving southeast of Indianapolis.

