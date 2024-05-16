18-year-old West Carrollton senior killed in Miamisburg crash

May 15—A West Carrollton high school senior riding on a motorcycle died Friday afternoon following a crash near the Dayton Mall in Miamisburg.

Ethan M. Rainer, 18, was taken to Kettering Health Main Campus, where he was pronounced dead, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers responded around 2:50 p.m. Friday to the intersection of state Route 741/North Springboro Pike and Martins Drive for a crash involving a motorcycle and SUV.

A 70-year-old West Carrollton woman driving a 2006 Honda CR-V south on state Route 741 when she attempted to turn onto Martins Drive. Rainer was traveling north on state Route 741 on a 2021 Yamaha YZF-R3 motorcycle when the two vehicles collided, according to a preliminary investigation by OSHP.

Miamisburg police and fire departments assisted troopers at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

West Carrollton Schools said in a statement, "Our hearts go out to the family of Ethan Rainer. He was a West Carrollton Senior due to graduate on May 30. His passing will be noted during the graduation ceremony, but final plans have not yet been made. The school district has provided counselors to students and staff during this difficult time."