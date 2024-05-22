18-year-old wanted for deadly shooting of teen in east Charlotte, CMPD says

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is actively searching for an 18-year-old who is wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in east Charlotte last month.

On April 12, 17-year-old Kaleb Brown was found shot in the backyard of a home on Boswell Road.

Brown died at the scene, according to police.

On April 24, police announced that another 17-year-old was arrested in connection with this case.

They were charged with murder, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, and robbery with a dangerous weapon, according to police.

On May 22, police announced that 18-year-old Terrance Cordell McKnight Jr. is also wanted in this case.

McKnight is facing the charge of murder and is considered armed and dangerous, according to police.

Anyone with information about McKnight’s whereabouts is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a homicide unit detective.

