18-year-old Walmart worker killed in stabbing at Illinois store, police say

A stabbing at a Walmart in Illinois left an 18-year-old employee dead, police say.

The worker was stabbed in his back around 6:05 p.m. Sunday, March 24, at a Walmart store in Rockford, according to the Rockford Police Department.

The employee, who had not been identified as of early Monday, March 25, died after being taken to a hospital, police said.

It’s unclear what led to the stabbing, but officers arrested 28-year-old Timothy Carter. He was charged with first-degree murder, according to police.

Officers did not state the relationship between Carter and the victim.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900.

Rockford is about a 90-mile drive northwest of Chicago.

Human finger found in Walmart parking lot, cops say. How it got there is a mystery

Woman kidnapped in Walmart parking lot is forced to drive at gunpoint, Maine cops say

Driver tries to hide car in Walmart parking lot before 130-mph chase, NC cops say