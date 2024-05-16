Two 18-year-old UGA freshmen killed in Alpharetta crash remembered by dance, singing teams

Two of the three 18-year-olds killed in a crash in Alpharetta are being honored by their dance and singing teams, respectively, on the University of Georgia campus

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Sriya Avasarala and Anvi Sharma were both killed Tuesday night in a single-car crash on Westside Parkway. Another teen, Aryan Joshi, also died as a result of the crash. The driver, Rithwak Somepalli, and another passenger, Mohammad Liyakath, were injured.

TRENDING STORIES:

Avasarala was a member of the University of Georgia’s Shikaari dance team, which bills itself as “all-female competitive Bollywood-fusion.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Team members remembered Avasarala on Instagram as an amazing dancer and friend.

“Your dancing would always be able to put a smile on someone’s face, your sweet sweet personality can never be matched, and your loving heart will always be remembered,” her fellow dance team members wrote. “You’d always be there for all of us, and we don’t know how to even come close to being even a bit of you. You will always be with us in our hearts forever.”

Avasarala was a freshman pre-med student.

Sharma was a member of the UGA Kalakaar South Asian Fusion A Capella team The also posted a tribute to Instagram Thursday.

“Her beautiful and infectious smile, antics, and spirit are forever etched into all of our memories,” singing group members wrote. “Anvi’s kindness, enthusiasm, and zest for life made her an irreplaceable part of our community. She had an uncanny ability to light up any room she entered, leaving a lasting impression on everyone she met.”

Joshi was a senior at Alpharetta High School.