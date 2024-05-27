18-year-old, teen, arrested for beer theft in Porterville

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A teen and an 18-year-old were arrested after allegedly stealing beer from a business in Porterville and trying to stab the owner, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said.

Sheriff’s officials say they were called to the 8-10 Market in the 200 block of S. Leggett Street in Porterville for a robbery.

Upon arrival, the clerk told deputies two teen boys walked into the store and tried to steal two cases of beer. Sheriff’s officials say the store owner and his son then followed the suspects into the parking lot to take the beer back, but during the confrontation, the 15-year-old suspect pulled out a knife and tried to stab the owner.

Deputies say after the assault, the owner and his son ran off and called the Sheriff’s Office. No injuries were reported in this case.

Minutes later, sheriff’s officials say they saw the truck associated with the theft in the 400 block of South Park Street. As the deputy on duty approached, the two suspects tried to run off but were caught.

The Sheriff’s Office stated they took 18-year-old Johny Garcia and a 15-year-old boy into custody. The two cases of beer were recovered and will be returned.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.

