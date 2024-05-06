18-year-old swimming with friends vanishes under water at Utah park, officials say

An 18-year-old died after disappearing under water while swimming with friends at a Utah state park, officials say.

Christian Jeffrey Fisher of Las Vegas, Nevada was swimming “in the dive park area at Sand Hollow State Park” shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, when his friends saw him struggling in the water, Utah State Parks said in a May 5 news release.

Fisher’s friends noticed he could not “keep his head above water” before he went under and never resurfaced, officials said.

After his friends rushed to shore and called for help, officials said rangers, as well as multiple other law enforcement agencies, responded to search for Fisher.

Officials said they found his body in the water nearby about two hours after he disappeared.

Fisher, who was not wearing a life jacket, was pronounced dead, officials said.

Park officials said they are investigating the death.

“With the recreation season now underway,” officials urged park visitors “to prioritize safety.”

“Always recreate with a buddy, wear your life jackets and helmets, and let somebody know where you are going and when to expect your return,” officials said, adding that visitors should also be aware of weather conditions and water temperatures.

Sand Hollow Park is in Hurricane in southern Utah.

