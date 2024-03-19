18-year-old suspect arrested in hit and run death of a pedestrian in Bay St. Louis

Shortly after Bay St. Louis Police released photos of the suspect in a fatal hit and run, they arrested the man and charged him.

Bryan Scott Hathcock Jr., 18, of Perkinston, was booked at 11:33 p.m. Monday and charged with one count of felony leaving the scene of an accident involving death.

His bond was set at $100,000 by Bay St. Louis Municipal Court Judge Stephen Maggio.

According to his booking information. his first court appearance is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday.

The police department released photos of the suspect and the vehicle believed to be involved in the accident to the media at 5:40 p.m. Monday. Within 30 minutes, the Facebook post just from the police page had been shared 500 times.

Bay St. Louis Police are looking for this man in connection with a hit and run fatality Saturday night.

“The suspect has been identified. Additional information will be released soon,” the Bay Police later said on the original Facebook post.

The suspect turned himself in, Chief Toby Schwartz said Tuesday.

“The tip lines worked,” he said, along with Crime Stoppers.

The department’s criminal investigations department did a great job, he said, getting the photos of the suspect and vehicle, releasing them to the public and making the arrest.

“It makes the community feel a lot safer,” he said.

The suspect was jailed overnight and could be released with 10% down on the $100,000 bond, Schwartz said,

Also released Monday was a photo of the victim — Brandy Thames, 41, of Bay St. Louis, who was struck while walking at the intersection of U.S. 90 and Dunbar Avenue. She was transported to an area hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Brandy Thames of Bay St. Louis died Saturday night in a hit and run on U.S. 90 in Bay St. Louis.

Witnesses identified a possible suspect vehicle as a dark-colored pickup truck that fled east on U.S. 90.

Bay St. Louis Police said in a press release Monday the vehicle is believed to be a 2003-06 Chevrolet Silverado, extended cab with a bed toolbox.

Bay St. Louis Police released this photo of a truck believed to be involved in a hit and run fatality on U.S. 90 Saturday night.