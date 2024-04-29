18-year-old student arrested for stabbing staff member at KIPP Academy in Lynn, police say

Authorities arrested a teen on Monday morning for allegedly stabbing a staff member at his school multiple times.

Larnel Jean Eustach, 18, of Chelsea, is charged with assault with intent to murder, mayhem, assault with a dangerous weapons, and other related offenses, according to police.

Officers responding to the KIPP Academy on Wheeler Street around 9:30 a.m. found a staff member suffering from several stab wounds allegedly inflicted by Eustach. The victim, whose name is not being released, was transported to a local hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

Police say Eustach fled the school before officers arrived but was quickly found after a short foot pursuit.

It is unclear when he will be arraigned.

In a statement, Mayor Jared C. Nicholson called the incident concerning.

“We are deeply saddened and concerned by the incident at KIPP Academy this morning,” Mayor Nicholson said. “Our thoughts are with the injured person as well as the entire KIPP community, and the City is here to provide any support that we can. We are grateful for the prompt and professional response of the KIPP team, Lynn Police Department and Emergency Medical Services.”

Boston 25 News has reached out to KIPP Academy for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

