18-year-old shot twice in Clearfield, three juveniles detained

CLEARFIELD, Utah (ABC4) — Police responded to an incident Friday night after an 18-year-old man was shot twice, according to the Clearfield City Police Department.

Just after 10 p.m., police say they received several 911 calls reporting a shooting in the area near 25 E 1800 S. Witnesses reported seeing a man shot and a group of juveniles leaving the area.

Police located an 18-year-old man with two gunshot wounds to his lower extremities and transported him to a local hospital. He was later airlifted to another hospital for emergency surgery. Police report he is now in stable condition.

Officers issued a shelter-in-place order for residents near the scene while looking for the suspects. Police say they found the suspects after searching nearby areas and receiving tips from the public. The shelter-in-place order lasted about an hour in total.

Police detained three juveniles and are currently investigating the incident to determine the suspect responsible for the shooting. No arrests have been made at this time.

Police say the shooting was likely related to a confrontation of some kind and they do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the public.

If you have any information on the shooting, officials say to contact them at 801-525-2800.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.