18-year-old shot and killed in Pittsburgh’s Troy Hill neighborhood

An 18-year-old was shot in killed in Pittsburgh’s Troy Hill neighborhood late Monday.

First responders were called to Heckelman Street at around 11:35 p.m.

A Channel 11 photographer captured video of multiple police vehicles in the area. A section of the road was taped off.

The medical examiner’s office identified the victim as David Rivera of Pittsburgh.

No other information was immediately available.

