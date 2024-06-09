18-year-old shot and killed outside of Springfield identified by authorities

A Jacksonville teenager was shot and killed Thursday evening just off the city's downtown area.

Jacksonville Police found Trenton D. Jackson, 18, in the 300 block of West College Avenue just after 8 p.m. Thursday in response to a shots fired report.

He was taken to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital where he died of gunshot injuries.

The Morgan County State’s Attorney on Friday morning put out a first-degree murder arrest warrant for Larry W. Taylor, 18, of Jacksonville in connection with the shooting.

Jacksonville police did not say what the relationship was between Jackson and Taylor.

No arrest has been made.

