18-year-old shooting victim dies, 17-year-old charged with his murder, Arlington police say

An 18-year-old shooting victim who was found Monday in a vehicle that had multiple bullet holes has died, Arlington police said. A 17-year-old has been charged with his murder.

Joshua Nunn turned himself in at the Tarrant County Jail on Thursday morning, police said. He is accused of fatally shooting Jesus Galarza and wounding a 20-year-old.

Galarza died Wednesday at a Fort Worth hospital from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office. He was from Fort Worth, according to the medical examiner.

Investigators believe Galarza and the 20-year-old arranged to meet the suspect Monday “to engage in high-risk drug activity,” police said. Shortly after the two men arrived, the suspect pulled out a gun and started shooting at their vehicle, police said.

Police said they responded to the 400 block of Claire Court shortly before 7:30 p.m. after getting a call about the shooting. They found Galarza and the other victim with gunshot wounds. The suspect had already left the scene.

Galarza was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. The 20-year-old’s injuries weren’t life-threatening, according to police.

🚨 More top stories from our newsroom:

→ Former Trinity Valley piano teacher arrested on indecency with a child charges

→ Take a look inside new Mansfield H-E-B opening this week

→ Fort Worth police critic injured in arrest

[Get our breaking news alerts.]

After an investigation, homicide detectives identified Nunn as the suspect and obtained a warrant for his arrest. Nunn is charged with one count of murder and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to court records.

Nunn is being held in the Tarrant County Jail and his bond has been set at $600,000.