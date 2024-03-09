18-year-old was 'playing with handgun' before fatal Bradenton shooting, deputies say

An 18-year-old was arrested Friday for his involvement in a fatal Bradenton shooting after “playing with a handgun,” the Manatee County Sheriff's Office said.

Jabarre Burney faces manslaughter charges in the March 2 shooting death of 17-year-old Reginald Fields. Deputies received a call at 6:30 p.m. about a person who'd been shot in the 3500 block of 5th Street East. When they arrived, Fields had already been taken to a local hospital. He died from his injuries shortly before 7 p.m.

Previous coverage: 18-year-old killed in Bradenton shooting, no other injuries reported, deputies say

Witnesses told detectives that Fields was inside a parked car with other people when a handgun “went off.” Following an investigation, sheriff’s detectives determined that Burney was “playing with the handgun” when a single gunshot was fired at Fields.

Detectives are still investigating the case.

