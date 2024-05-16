18-year-old North Texas pilot killed in small plane crash in Johnson County, officials say

An 18-year-old North Texas pilot was killed when his plane crashed Wednesday night in Johnson County, officials said.

The preliminary investigation indicates the single-engine aircraft ran out of fuel and crashed about nine miles northwest of the Cleburne Airport, Texas Department of Safety officials said in a news release.

The crash occurred shortly after 8:30 p.m., according to the release. The pilot has been identified as Jon Diego Monreal of Crowley.

Crews from the Godley Fire Department responded to the crash, city officials said in a social media post around 8:50 p.m.

“We have crews responding to a possible plane crash with fire in the area of 8600 blk of W. FM 4. Cleburne FD also responding. Please avoid the area,” the post said.

There were no passengers on board. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the fatal crash.

🚨 More top stories from our newsroom:

→ Attorneys reach deal on new charges for Timberview school shooter

→ Mom, 3 kids killed in head-on crash between SUV, semi

→ Police arrest murder suspect in after-prom party killing

[Get our breaking news alerts.]