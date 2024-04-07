18-year-old man suspected of shooting at two people, injuring one near Coeur d'Alene

Apr. 6—An 18-year-old Coeur d'Alene man is accused of shooting and injuring a person Friday night just outside the Coeur d'Alene city limits.

Kootenai County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the area of Upriver Drive and U.S. Highway 95 after a caller reported a man got out of his vehicle and fired multiple shots toward him and a female, according to a sheriff's office news release.

A male was located several miles away with an injury that's not life-threatening sustained from one of the shots, deputies said.

With the assistance of the Coeur d' Alene Police Department's Community Action Team, the sheriff's office located and arrested Devin C. Spring and booked him into the Kootenai County Jail on suspicion of two counts of aggravated assault.

Sheriff's office Lt. Zachary Sifford said Spring and the victims knew each other.